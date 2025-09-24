Congress Gears Up in Bihar: CWC to Shape Election Strategy

Patna is the political hotspot this week as Congress members of parliament and senior leaders, including Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, gather for a key party working committee meeting. The session comes as the state gears up for its Assembly elections scheduled for late 2025.

Notable attendees include Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and party MP Randeep Surjewala, who emphasized Bihar's historic impact on national politics. According to Surjewala, the decisions made at the meeting, led by Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, could be transformative.

Discussions will focus on vital issues like vote integrity and economic growth, following Gandhi's recent remarks on caste and electoral challenges. Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel hinted at significant moves against 'vote theft,' urging a focus on democracy and employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)