Congress Gears Up in Bihar: CWC to Shape Election Strategy

Congress MPs and top leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, convene in Patna for a pivotal working committee meeting. As Bihar's Assembly elections loom, the gathering aims to address key political issues and strategize the party's approach. With an eye on democracy and governance, discussions hold national significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 10:23 IST
Congress leader and LoP (Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Patna is the political hotspot this week as Congress members of parliament and senior leaders, including Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, gather for a key party working committee meeting. The session comes as the state gears up for its Assembly elections scheduled for late 2025.

Notable attendees include Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and party MP Randeep Surjewala, who emphasized Bihar's historic impact on national politics. According to Surjewala, the decisions made at the meeting, led by Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, could be transformative.

Discussions will focus on vital issues like vote integrity and economic growth, following Gandhi's recent remarks on caste and electoral challenges. Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel hinted at significant moves against 'vote theft,' urging a focus on democracy and employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

