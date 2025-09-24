Left Menu

Congress President Kharge Challenges BJP: The Beginning of the End for Modi's Rule?

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge attacks BJP, claiming the upcoming Bihar assembly elections will signify the end of Modi's 'corrupt rule.' He criticized economic policies, unemployment, and alleged vote tampering, and highlighted the need for transparency in caste census and reservation policies. Top Congress leaders strategize ahead of November polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 24-09-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 13:55 IST
In a vigorous address setting the stage for the Bihar poll campaign, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge lambasted the ruling BJP, declaring that the party has 'mentally retired' Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, labeling him a 'liability.' Kharge asserts that the forthcoming assembly elections will herald the decline of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'corrupt rule' at the Centre.

Speaking at the Congress Working Committee meeting, Kharge attacked the BJP over issues like alleged vote rigging, economic malaise, joblessness, social divisions, and weakening of constitutional institutions. He remarked on international diplomatic failures under Modi, and critiqued the handling of electoral rolls, particularly eyeing Bihar's situation.

Kharge called for attention to promises unkept, such as employment generation and economic reforms, slamming the double-engine governance of Bihar's NDA. As Bihar gears up for polls, Kharge galvanized Congress leaders to ensure transparency and justice, emphasizing the need for effective governance in the state's socio-economic revival efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

