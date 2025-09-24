Left Menu

Kremlin Challenges Trump's Claims on Ukraine's Territorial Recovery

The Kremlin dismissed US President Donald Trump's statement that Ukraine could reclaim lost territories with EU support, stressing that Russia remains crucial to European security. This came after Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the UN General Assembly, which influenced his view on the conflict.

The Kremlin dismissed US President Donald Trump's assertion that Ukraine could reclaim its lost territories with the European Union's backing. This statement was made by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who emphasized Russia's critical role in European security.

The dispute follows Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the United Nations General Assembly, where Trump appeared to change his stance on the conflict.

Peskov attributed Trump's shift in tone to Zelenskyy's account of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and noted the Kremlin's disagreement with some of Trump's comments.

