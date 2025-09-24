Left Menu

Kremlin Counters Trump's Shift on Ukraine

The Kremlin dismissed claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that Kyiv could win back land from Russia, stating that their progress aligns with deliberate strategy. While Trump supports Ukraine's advances, Russia asserts its position, labeling Trump's stance as misinformed, rooted in external influence from Ukraine.

The Kremlin has firmly rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's recent comments suggesting that Ukraine could regain territory seized by Russia. Moscow emphasized that the Russian economy remains stable despite sanctions, and their strategic progress in Ukraine continues at a steady pace.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov attributed Trump's remarks to influence from Ukrainian President Zelensky, noting a stark contrast between the U.S. leader's view and Russia's understanding of the conflict. Peskov criticized the notion that Ukraine could achieve military success, highlighting Russia's incremental advances.

Former President Dmitry Medvedev noted Trump's tendency to reverse his stances, while some Russian nationalists saw his actions as relinquishing American involvement in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov plans to brief U.S. officials on Russia's perspective in forthcoming discussions.

