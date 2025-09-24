CWC Criticizes BJP Over Alleged Undermining of Democratic Institutions

In a scathing criticism, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) accused the BJP-led government of systematically dismantling democratic institutions. During its meeting in Patna, the CWC alleged that the central government has weakened bodies such as the Election Commission, compromising India's constitutional values and democratic framework.

The CWC's resolution highlighted concerns over the alleged misuse of investigative bodies like the CBI and ED for political vendettas, branding them as tools against Modi's opponents. The committee also criticized the handling of electoral rolls in Bihar, accusing the BJP of disenfranchising marginalized communities.

Addressing environmental crises, the CWC mourned the recent loss of lives due to natural disasters, criticizing the Modi government for inadequate responses. It also raised alarms over India's foreign policy, specifically relations with the US and China, while condemning the deteriorating regional stability and India's role in global affairs.

