Tamil Nadu's Political Chess: DMK's Udhayanidhi Mocks AIADMK's Internal Strife
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin humorously remarked that AIADMK's leader Edappadi K Palaniswami should lead for 100 more years. Addressing DMK party members, Udhayanidhi criticized Palaniswami's alleged hindrance of ambulances and suggested ongoing AIADMK factions indicate BJP's influence, highlighting AIADMK's internal turmoil.
- Country:
- India
In a humorous swipe, Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin declared that AIADMK's Chief, Edappadi K Palaniswami, should remain its leader for a century, suggesting it would simplify political competition for the ruling DMK.
Speaking at an interactive session with DMK functionaries in Virudhunagar, Udhayanidhi recounted past incidents involving Palaniswami and ambulances, using them to underscore claims of AIADMK's challenges. He mentioned a stalled ambulance during an AIADMK event and added that tensions within the opposition party result from BJP's fragmentation strategy.
The Deputy Chief Minister further mocked the AIADMK's internal divisions, listing various party factions, and challenged Palaniswami's campaign to 'protect and retrieve Tamil Nadu' by questioning its effectiveness amid their current predicament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mystery Deepens: Opposition Demands CBI Probe Into Zubeen Garg's Death
CWC Meeting in Patna Ignites Opposition Momentum in Bihar
UN Experts Denounce Disappearance of Belarus Opposition Leader Mikalai Statkevich
Controversy Averts: Luv Kush Ramleela Drops Poonam Pandey Amid Public Opposition
Odisha Assembly Applauds Transformative GST Reforms Amid Opposition Boycott