Left Menu

Guinea's New Constitution Sparks Controversy Amid High Voter Turnout

Guinea's provisional election results show 89% approval for a new constitution potentially allowing junta leader Mamady Doumbouya to run for president. The charter introduces longer presidential terms and a new Senate. Despite opposition calls for a boycott, voter turnout was high at 86.42%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:08 IST
Guinea's New Constitution Sparks Controversy Amid High Voter Turnout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Guinea, a significant political development unfolded as a new constitution was provisionally approved by 89% of voters. This new charter may enable current junta leader Mamady Doumbouya to pursue a presidential bid in the December 2025 election.

According to the country's territorial administration minister, Ibrahima Kalil Conde, 86.42% of the 6.7 million registered voters participated in the electoral process, indicating a strikingly high turnout. The approved constitution would replace the transitional framework restricting junta members from electoral participation and introduces longer presidential terms and the establishment of a Senate.

Opposition leaders, however, have raised questions about the authenticity of the turnout figures, claiming discrepancies with their own observations. Nonetheless, this electoral event signals a potential shift in Guinea's political landscape, following coups that took place across West and Central Africa from 2020 to 2023.

TRENDING

1
GST 2.0: A New Dawn for India's Economy

GST 2.0: A New Dawn for India's Economy

 India
2
Delhi Experiences Early Monsoon Exit, Sets Rainfall Records

Delhi Experiences Early Monsoon Exit, Sets Rainfall Records

 India
3
Shaheen Afridi's 'Tiger' Lapse Adds Humor Ahead of Pakistan-Bangladesh Showdown

Shaheen Afridi's 'Tiger' Lapse Adds Humor Ahead of Pakistan-Bangladesh Showd...

 United Arab Emirates
4
Quiet Campus Shaken: Allegations Against Self-Styled Godman Rock Vasant Kunj Institute

Quiet Campus Shaken: Allegations Against Self-Styled Godman Rock Vasant Kunj...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025