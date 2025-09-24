Guinea's New Constitution Sparks Controversy Amid High Voter Turnout

In Guinea, a significant political development unfolded as a new constitution was provisionally approved by 89% of voters. This new charter may enable current junta leader Mamady Doumbouya to pursue a presidential bid in the December 2025 election.

According to the country's territorial administration minister, Ibrahima Kalil Conde, 86.42% of the 6.7 million registered voters participated in the electoral process, indicating a strikingly high turnout. The approved constitution would replace the transitional framework restricting junta members from electoral participation and introduces longer presidential terms and the establishment of a Senate.

Opposition leaders, however, have raised questions about the authenticity of the turnout figures, claiming discrepancies with their own observations. Nonetheless, this electoral event signals a potential shift in Guinea's political landscape, following coups that took place across West and Central Africa from 2020 to 2023.