U.S. Administration to Probe Funding Sources Linked to Domestic Terrorism

The United States government, led by President Donald Trump, has announced its intention to launch investigations into the financial supports sustaining domestic terrorist entities. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent disclosed this development, aiming to identify and hold culpable those funding these organizations.

In a statement to Fox Business Network, Bessent specifically highlighted antifa, which has been officially classified as a domestic terror group by the Trump administration. He emphasized the commitment to 'follow the money' and ensure transparency in tracing the financial trail.

This move marks a significant step in the administration's broader efforts to address and dismantle domestic threats, setting a precedent for accountability in the financing of extremist activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)