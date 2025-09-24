Left Menu

U.S. Administration to Probe Funding Sources Linked to Domestic Terrorism

The U.S. administration under President Donald Trump will probe funding sources connected to domestic terrorist organizations. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the government's plan to track financing and hold responsible parties accountable, specifically mentioning antifa as a declared domestic terror organization.

Updated: 24-09-2025 18:27 IST
The United States government, led by President Donald Trump, has announced its intention to launch investigations into the financial supports sustaining domestic terrorist entities. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent disclosed this development, aiming to identify and hold culpable those funding these organizations.

In a statement to Fox Business Network, Bessent specifically highlighted antifa, which has been officially classified as a domestic terror group by the Trump administration. He emphasized the commitment to 'follow the money' and ensure transparency in tracing the financial trail.

This move marks a significant step in the administration's broader efforts to address and dismantle domestic threats, setting a precedent for accountability in the financing of extremist activities.

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

