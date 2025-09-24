U.S. Administration to Probe Funding Sources Linked to Domestic Terrorism
The U.S. administration under President Donald Trump will probe funding sources connected to domestic terrorist organizations. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the government's plan to track financing and hold responsible parties accountable, specifically mentioning antifa as a declared domestic terror organization.
- Country:
- United States
The United States government, led by President Donald Trump, has announced its intention to launch investigations into the financial supports sustaining domestic terrorist entities. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent disclosed this development, aiming to identify and hold culpable those funding these organizations.
In a statement to Fox Business Network, Bessent specifically highlighted antifa, which has been officially classified as a domestic terror group by the Trump administration. He emphasized the commitment to 'follow the money' and ensure transparency in tracing the financial trail.
This move marks a significant step in the administration's broader efforts to address and dismantle domestic threats, setting a precedent for accountability in the financing of extremist activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kashmir Land Compensation Fraud Uncovered: Ongoing Investigations
Chandranath Sinha Ordered to Appear Before ED Amid School Jobs Scam Investigation
Trump Administration Labels Barrio 18 Gang as Foreign Terrorist Organization
Oslo Explosion Sparks Safety Alerts and Investigation
Gustavo Petro Calls for Investigation of Trump's Caribbean Strikes