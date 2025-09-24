Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi's Foreign Policy Amid US Tariffs and Visa Issues
Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of foreign policy, especially following the Trump administration's tariffs on India and changes to H-1B visas. Gandhi urged Modi to prioritize national interests. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also attacked Modi's diplomatic approach, citing international challenges stemming from failed diplomacy.
In response to the Trump administration's increased tariffs on India and decisions affecting H-1B visas, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has openly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gandhi accused Modi of collapsing India's foreign policy by basing international relationships on personal friendships, as revealed by sources.
Addressing the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Gandhi emphasized that Modi must prioritize India's national interests and stand firm against Trump. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge echoed similar sentiments, declaring that Modi's approach has led India into several international difficulties.
Kharge's comments highlight the diplomatic strains, aligning with Trump's recent UN General Assembly address which implicated India and China as major contributors to the Ukraine conflict through their oil purchases from Russia. This has resulted in one of the highest tariff burdens on India globally, with a 25% increase imposed by the US.
