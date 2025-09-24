Left Menu

Sonam Wangchuk Voices Concern Over Leh Protests

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk expressed sadness over the violence in Leh, attributing it to the mounting frustration in the youth. Two protestors were hospitalized, triggering unrest. Wangchuk, who led a hunger strike demanding Ladakh's statehood and constitutional recognition, called it off as youths protested on the streets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:40 IST
Renowned climate activist Sonam Wangchuk voiced his sorrow regarding recent violence in Leh, pinning the blame on growing youth dissatisfaction. He addressed the incidents during an online press session on Wednesday.

Wangchuk highlighted that two protestors were hospitalized, which likely incited the violent outbursts. The injured were a 72-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman.

Leading a hunger strike advocating Ladakh's statehood and constitutional status, Wangchuk halted the strike as frustration mounted among the youth, some reports indicating fatalities among three to five protestors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

