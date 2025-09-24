Sonam Wangchuk Voices Concern Over Leh Protests

Renowned climate activist Sonam Wangchuk voiced his sorrow regarding recent violence in Leh, pinning the blame on growing youth dissatisfaction. He addressed the incidents during an online press session on Wednesday.

Wangchuk highlighted that two protestors were hospitalized, which likely incited the violent outbursts. The injured were a 72-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman.

Leading a hunger strike advocating Ladakh's statehood and constitutional status, Wangchuk halted the strike as frustration mounted among the youth, some reports indicating fatalities among three to five protestors.

