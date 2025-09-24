Left Menu

Historic Reset: Shehbaz Sharif's US Visit Marks Thaw in Pakistan-US Relations

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is meeting US President Donald Trump in Washington to revive bilateral relations, signaling a shift in US-Pakistan dynamics. The diplomatic maneuver comes after a marked decline under President Joe Biden. The Washington visit follows an informal New York meeting during the UN General Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:15 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a bid to revive strained ties, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington. The meeting marks the first high-level interaction between the two nations at the White House since July 2019, when then-Prime Minister Imran Khan met with Trump.

This diplomatic engagement follows a brief meeting in New York between Shehbaz and Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, and a gathering of Arab-Islamic leaders, indicating a significant shift in US-Pakistan relations.

The upcoming discussions will address a variety of critical matters, including Afghanistan, counterterrorism, and trade, as both nations seek to mend and advance their diplomatic and economic cooperation.

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey's Tax Overhaul Boosts Women's Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey's Tax Overhaul Boosts Women's Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore's 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

