Historic Reset: Shehbaz Sharif's US Visit Marks Thaw in Pakistan-US Relations
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is meeting US President Donald Trump in Washington to revive bilateral relations, signaling a shift in US-Pakistan dynamics. The diplomatic maneuver comes after a marked decline under President Joe Biden. The Washington visit follows an informal New York meeting during the UN General Assembly.
In a bid to revive strained ties, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington. The meeting marks the first high-level interaction between the two nations at the White House since July 2019, when then-Prime Minister Imran Khan met with Trump.
This diplomatic engagement follows a brief meeting in New York between Shehbaz and Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, and a gathering of Arab-Islamic leaders, indicating a significant shift in US-Pakistan relations.
The upcoming discussions will address a variety of critical matters, including Afghanistan, counterterrorism, and trade, as both nations seek to mend and advance their diplomatic and economic cooperation.
