Left Menu

Democracy Under Siege: Karnataka CM's Charge Against the Modi Regime

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized the Modi government, alleging democracy's erosion in India. He accused the BJP of electoral manipulation, undermining constitutional values, and mismanaging foreign policy. Siddaramaiah highlighted Congress's efforts to expose flaws, such as the GST regime and the need for a caste census, advocating for fair representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:21 IST
Democracy Under Siege: Karnataka CM's Charge Against the Modi Regime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has fiercely criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, accusing them of placing Indian democracy 'under siege.' He claims the spirit of the Constitution is being suffocated by their actions, alleging electoral manipulation and MLA purchases across the country.

Speaking at the Congress Working Committee meeting, Siddaramaiah praised Rahul Gandhi for exposing these issues and criticized the BJP's governance, which he likened to a 'double-edged sword' that harms the Republic. He also criticized Modi's foreign policy, stating it reduces India's standing and compromises sovereignty.

Siddaramaiah condemned rising prices and unemployment, aligning Congress as a beacon of hope through its campaign for a revised GST regime and fair caste representation. He accused the BJP of adopting policies from Congress-ruled states as desperation to maintain power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Rifles Strike: Heroin Haul Near Myanmar Border

Assam Rifles Strike: Heroin Haul Near Myanmar Border

 India
2
Distinguished Alumni Honor: Celebrating Gyanesh Kumar's Achievements

Distinguished Alumni Honor: Celebrating Gyanesh Kumar's Achievements

 India
3
NASA and NOAA Launch Billion-Dollar Space Weather Satellites

NASA and NOAA Launch Billion-Dollar Space Weather Satellites

 Global
4
Jharkhand High Court Upholds Stay on Sand Ghat Allocation Amid PESA Rules Delay

Jharkhand High Court Upholds Stay on Sand Ghat Allocation Amid PESA Rules De...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025