Democracy Under Siege: Karnataka CM's Charge Against the Modi Regime

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has fiercely criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, accusing them of placing Indian democracy 'under siege.' He claims the spirit of the Constitution is being suffocated by their actions, alleging electoral manipulation and MLA purchases across the country.

Speaking at the Congress Working Committee meeting, Siddaramaiah praised Rahul Gandhi for exposing these issues and criticized the BJP's governance, which he likened to a 'double-edged sword' that harms the Republic. He also criticized Modi's foreign policy, stating it reduces India's standing and compromises sovereignty.

Siddaramaiah condemned rising prices and unemployment, aligning Congress as a beacon of hope through its campaign for a revised GST regime and fair caste representation. He accused the BJP of adopting policies from Congress-ruled states as desperation to maintain power.

(With inputs from agencies.)