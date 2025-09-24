Greece to Extradite Moldovan Ex-Politician Amidst Political Turmoil

Greece is poised to extradite former Moldovan politician and businessman Vladimir Plahotniuc, who faces charges related to the infamous $1 billion banking scandal in Moldova.

The extradition is scheduled just days before Moldova's critical election, highlighting geopolitical tensions and underscoring Moldova's ongoing battle against corruption.

Plahotniuc, who fled Moldova in 2019 and has since navigated a maze of international residences, maintains his innocence, denouncing the charges as politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)