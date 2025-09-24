Left Menu

Greece to Extradite Moldovan Ex-Politician Amidst Political Turmoil

Greece plans to extradite former Moldovan politician Vladimir Plahotniuc to face charges related to a $1 billion banking theft. The extradition coincides with a crucial Moldovan election and points to tensions with Russia. Plahotniuc, accused of significant corruption, has repeatedly denied the charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:27 IST
Greece is poised to extradite former Moldovan politician and businessman Vladimir Plahotniuc, who faces charges related to the infamous $1 billion banking scandal in Moldova.

The extradition is scheduled just days before Moldova's critical election, highlighting geopolitical tensions and underscoring Moldova's ongoing battle against corruption.

Plahotniuc, who fled Moldova in 2019 and has since navigated a maze of international residences, maintains his innocence, denouncing the charges as politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

