Left Menu

Controversy Stirs as Vinay Katiyar Suggests Muslims Leave Ayodhya

Vinay Katiyar, BJP leader, has called for Muslims to leave Ayodhya, opposing mosque construction. His remarks come after the rejection of a mosque plan in Dhannipur. Criticism from local leaders, like Samajwadi Party's Awadhesh Prasad, highlights India's multicultural identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 24-09-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 20:03 IST
Controversy Stirs as Vinay Katiyar Suggests Muslims Leave Ayodhya
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Vinay Katiyar sparked controversy on Wednesday with statements urging Muslims to leave Ayodhya. He declared that no mosque would be sanctioned in the temple town, referencing the recent rejection of the Dhannipur mosque plan over unfinished NOCs.

Katiyar, known for his role in the Ram Mandir movement, stated emphatically that Muslims have no rightful claim to remain in Ayodhya, advocating for their exclusion. He emphasized a Diwali celebration following their departure.

In response, Awadhesh Prasad, a Samajwadi Party MP from Faizabad, criticized Katiyar, asserting the country's pluralistic nature and urging him to choose words more carefully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Rifles Strike: Heroin Haul Near Myanmar Border

Assam Rifles Strike: Heroin Haul Near Myanmar Border

 India
2
Distinguished Alumni Honor: Celebrating Gyanesh Kumar's Achievements

Distinguished Alumni Honor: Celebrating Gyanesh Kumar's Achievements

 India
3
NASA and NOAA Launch Billion-Dollar Space Weather Satellites

NASA and NOAA Launch Billion-Dollar Space Weather Satellites

 Global
4
Jharkhand High Court Upholds Stay on Sand Ghat Allocation Amid PESA Rules Delay

Jharkhand High Court Upholds Stay on Sand Ghat Allocation Amid PESA Rules De...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025