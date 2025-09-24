Controversy Stirs as Vinay Katiyar Suggests Muslims Leave Ayodhya

BJP leader Vinay Katiyar sparked controversy on Wednesday with statements urging Muslims to leave Ayodhya. He declared that no mosque would be sanctioned in the temple town, referencing the recent rejection of the Dhannipur mosque plan over unfinished NOCs.

Katiyar, known for his role in the Ram Mandir movement, stated emphatically that Muslims have no rightful claim to remain in Ayodhya, advocating for their exclusion. He emphasized a Diwali celebration following their departure.

In response, Awadhesh Prasad, a Samajwadi Party MP from Faizabad, criticized Katiyar, asserting the country's pluralistic nature and urging him to choose words more carefully.

(With inputs from agencies.)