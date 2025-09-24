Left Menu

Thailand on the Edge: Political Shifts and Economic Challenges

Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul plans to dissolve parliament by January's end, with elections slated for March or early April. Backed by the opposition People's Party, Anutin faces economic hurdles amid political shifts. Fitch Ratings downgraded Thailand's outlook to 'negative', citing growing public finance risks.

Updated: 24-09-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:42 IST
Thailand's political landscape is poised for a significant transformation as Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced plans to dissolve parliament by the end of January. The announcement comes after Anutin, who became the nation's third prime minister in September 2023, secured backing from the opposition People's Party, agreeing to their demand to call for new elections.

Thailand's political volatility is casting shadows on its economy, the second largest in Southeast Asia. Fitch Ratings downgraded the country's outlook to 'negative', highlighting heightened risks to public finances amidst persistent political uncertainties. Prime Minister Anutin faces considerable challenges, including navigation around U.S. tariffs, soaring household debt, and feeble consumption.

In response, the government is devising strategies to address these economic predicaments. Initiatives aim to alleviate the cost of living, with measures to bolster farmer support due to plummeting farm product prices. Notably, Anutin reaffirmed the government's stance against gambling enterprises, discarding any plans for casino-like venues and the legalization of online gambling.

