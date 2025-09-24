Sharad Pawar Questions Faith in Dialogue in Indian Government

In a pointed critique of the Central government, Sharad Pawar, chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has raised questions about the current administration's commitment to dialogue. Speaking at a recent event in Pune, Pawar compared the situation in India to unrest in neighboring countries like Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

Pawar emphasized how the Indian Constitution has been crucial in maintaining national unity in the face of challenges. 'Our constitution and the legacy of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar have kept us united, even as surrounding nations grapple with change,' he remarked.

He further highlighted concerns over the lack of democratic discourse, especially referencing the abrupt move to the new Parliament House. 'The Indian Parliament is designed for dialogue among all party representatives, but there's growing doubt about whether this dialogue is still respected by those in power,' Pawar added.

