Global Leaders Forge New Diplomacy in NY

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and U.S. President Donald Trump are set for discussions at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. This was confirmed following their agreement to meet on the event's sidelines.

President Lula expressed contentment over President Trump's remarks about their positive chemistry, hinting at a promising dialogue ahead.

The meeting underscores a significant diplomatic engagement between Brazil and the United States, potentially influencing global policy alignments.