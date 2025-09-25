Left Menu

Global Leaders Forge New Diplomacy in NY

Brazilian and U.S. presidents plan a discussion at the United Nations General Assembly, with Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Donald Trump indicating good chemistry between their leadership styles.

Updated: 25-09-2025 01:48 IST
Global Leaders Forge New Diplomacy in NY
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and U.S. President Donald Trump are set for discussions at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. This was confirmed following their agreement to meet on the event's sidelines.

President Lula expressed contentment over President Trump's remarks about their positive chemistry, hinting at a promising dialogue ahead.

The meeting underscores a significant diplomatic engagement between Brazil and the United States, potentially influencing global policy alignments.

