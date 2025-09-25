Left Menu

Trump's TikTok Deal: An Executive Push

President Trump is set to sign an executive order to confirm a deal for selling TikTok's U.S. operations, as required by law. This move comes after significant efforts to separate TikTok from its Chinese parent company and ensure the fulfillment of legal requirements for U.S. ownership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 02:17 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 02:17 IST
Trump's TikTok Deal: An Executive Push
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump is preparing to sign an executive order on Thursday that will affirm a deal negotiated by the White House to sell TikTok's U.S. operations. This step is aligned with the requirements set by a 2024 law, according to a source familiar with the proceedings.

The focus of the deal is to divest TikTok's U.S. operations from its Chinese parent, ByteDance, in accordance with a law passed by Congress. This law mandates that the short video platform cannot operate in the U.S. unless Chinese ownership is terminated. President Trump, who has acknowledged TikTok's role in his re-election success, is pushing for compliance with legal stipulations.

The President has delayed enforcement of this law until mid-December, while efforts continue to fully transfer TikTok's U.S. assets to American investors, ensuring the divestiture meets the legal standards. An extension of this deadline is anticipated in the upcoming executive order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Disruption Grounds Flights at Aalborg Airport

Drone Disruption Grounds Flights at Aalborg Airport

 Global
2
Hopeful Breakthrough: U.S. Unveils 21-Point Peace Plan for Middle East Amidst Ongoing Gaza Conflict

Hopeful Breakthrough: U.S. Unveils 21-Point Peace Plan for Middle East Amids...

 Global
3
U.S. Warns Europe on Transatlantic Travel Restrictions

U.S. Warns Europe on Transatlantic Travel Restrictions

 Global
4
Ukraine and Syria Rekindle Diplomatic Ties at UN General Assembly

Ukraine and Syria Rekindle Diplomatic Ties at UN General Assembly

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025