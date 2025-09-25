Trump's TikTok Deal: An Executive Push

President Donald Trump is preparing to sign an executive order on Thursday that will affirm a deal negotiated by the White House to sell TikTok's U.S. operations. This step is aligned with the requirements set by a 2024 law, according to a source familiar with the proceedings.

The focus of the deal is to divest TikTok's U.S. operations from its Chinese parent, ByteDance, in accordance with a law passed by Congress. This law mandates that the short video platform cannot operate in the U.S. unless Chinese ownership is terminated. President Trump, who has acknowledged TikTok's role in his re-election success, is pushing for compliance with legal stipulations.

The President has delayed enforcement of this law until mid-December, while efforts continue to fully transfer TikTok's U.S. assets to American investors, ensuring the divestiture meets the legal standards. An extension of this deadline is anticipated in the upcoming executive order.

