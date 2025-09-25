Federal Judge Rules Trump's Firing of Inspectors General Violated Law

A federal judge in Washington determined that former President Donald Trump unlawfully dismissed eight inspectors general without notifying Congress, breaching a Watergate-era law. However, the judge declined to reinstate them, citing a lack of irreparable harm impacting their dismissal.

The lawsuit by the inspectors general aimed to challenge their removals and seek compensation, highlighting Trump's noncompliance with the Inspector General Act. This law was established post-Watergate to ensure transparency and accountability within federal agencies.

While the judge acknowledged their significant contributions across various administrations, she also mentioned a pending Supreme Court case that could influence the outcome. The inspectors general had served pivotal roles overseeing multiple departments, including Defense, State, and Health and Human Services.

(With inputs from agencies.)