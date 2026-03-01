Youth Congress Protest Sparks Police Inquiry
The Indian Youth Congress members faced police questioning following an unsanctioned protest at Connaught Place. The protest, allegedly unlawful, resulted in an FIR against several women. Statements were recorded at the Connaught Place police station, but no arrests were made. The protest supported Uday Bhanu Chib's discharge.
- Country:
- India
Youth Congress office-bearers were questioned at the Connaught Place police station on Sunday following a protest held earlier this week, police said. The protest, organized by the Indian Youth Congress without prior permission, led to an FIR against several women involved.
Police sources confirmed that about seven to eight women were called to the station for questioning. Raza Ahmad, an IYC member, stated that the police recorded statements and granted bail to the office-bearers, although no arrests were made.
The protest was in support of Uday Bhanu Chib's discharge, amid allegations linked to a 'paid deal'. Further investigations are ongoing, police added.
ALSO READ
U.S. Service Members Suffer First Fatalities in Escalating Conflict with Iran
Thrilling Old Firm Derby: Hatate's Penalty Drama Salvages Celtic Draw
Fred Rutten Takes Charge: Leading Curacao to Their First World Cup
Tamil Nadu kept Cong out of power for 6 decades, you are first state to become 'Congress-mukt': PM Modi in Madurai.
Border Tensions: Afghanistan Fires Back at Pakistan Amid Regional Instability