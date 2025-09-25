Kimmel's Triumphant Return: A Ratings Surge Amidst Controversy

Jimmy Kimmel made a resounding comeback to late-night television on Tuesday after a week-long suspension, with his show drawing 6.26 million viewers, as per ABC statistics. The incident propelled 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' to a decade-high ratings amid controversy and absence from major networks, capturing audiences with sincerity and humor.

Kimmel's monologue addressed his controversial remarks concerning the accused killer of activist Charlie Kirk, coupled with candid reproaches towards the Trump administration's pressure on media outlets. ABC parent, Disney, exercised a bold move cutting Kimmel's suspension short, despite challenges from affiliates opting out of airing the show.

The comeback was not void of tension as broadcasters grappled with political pressure, media defiance, and shifting viewer habits. While some criticized Disney's decision, Kimmel defended his satire amid FCC threats and changing media consumption, as his audience migrated to online platforms, spotlighting evolving dynamics in traditional TV.

(With inputs from agencies.)