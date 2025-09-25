Left Menu

Zelenskyy Warns of Global Arms Race, Urges International Action Against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed global leaders, cautioning that the world is amidst a devastating arms race. He urged action against Russia's aggression in Ukraine, expressing concern about underperforming international institutions. Zelenskyy highlighted AI-driven drones as a new threat, advocating for global regulations on AI in weapons.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a stark warning to global leaders about a perilous arms race, calling for immediate action against Russia's continued aggression. Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Zelenskyy criticized international institutions for their inability to prevent conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized the escalating threat posed by AI-driven drones, urging global regulations on their use in warfare. He highlighted the rapid evolution of these technologies and the potential for fully autonomous weapons systems.

Zelenskyy underscored the need for international unity to halt Russia's advances, advocating for support and collaboration to prevent further conflict. He stressed that stopping Russia now would be less costly than dealing with future consequences as the arms race intensifies.

