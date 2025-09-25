Unvoiced Perspectives: Emphasizing Justice, Rules, and Reform at the UN General Assembly

At the annual UN General Assembly, where prominent voices often overshadow others, certain leaders offered compelling insights deserving attention. This year, Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio reminded attendees that genuine leadership emanates from clear and just communication, not mere volume.

Spain's King Felipe VI emphasized the significance of abiding by international rules, suggesting they are fundamental in maintaining order among nations. He warned against reverting to a chaotic time reminiscent of the Middle Ages, underscoring rules as the backbone of global diplomacy.

Meanwhile, Kenya's President William Ruto focused on the necessity for institutions to evolve, asserting that relevance comes from adaptation and reform. Addressing the ongoing prevalence of violence, Estonia's President Alar Karis and Croatia's President Zoran Milanovic echoed the imperative for sustained peace efforts and the prevention of future conflicts.

