Sabarimala Dispute: Congress, UDF Maintain Stance Amidst Community Alliances

The Congress-led UDF stated no conflicts with religious groups on the Sabarimala issue, emphasizing political strategy over disputes. While two Hindu groups backed the ruling LDF, Congress leader V D Satheesan criticized the government's handling of women's entry into the shrine and its alleged political biases.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has declared it holds no disagreements with religious groups on the contentious Sabarimala issue. However, Congress leader V D Satheesan highlighted political motives behind steering clear of the Global Ayyappa Sangam.

Satheesan's comments came a day after two Hindu organizations, the Nair Service Society (NSS) and the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam, expressed support for the ruling Left Democratic Front's position on Sabarimala. According to Satheesan, the government's actions worsened the situation by facilitating women's entry to the shrine under police protection, a move the UDF opposed to safeguard Sabarimala rituals.

Additionally, Satheesan critiqued the Left administration's failure to withdraw cases against NSS workers who opposed women's entry. He accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of minority appeasement ahead of elections, while Congress veteran Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan maintained no disputes exist with the NSS, which shares the UDF's commitment to preserving Sabarimala's traditions.

