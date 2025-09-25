Left Menu

Kashmir: A Bilateral Crossroad Between India and Pakistan

Kashmir remains a point of contention between India and Pakistan, with the US reiterating its stance of non-interference. A senior State Department official emphasized that Kashmir is a 'direct issue' between the two countries, but offered US assistance if requested. The US previously helped mediate a ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 25-09-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:35 IST
Kashmir: A Bilateral Crossroad Between India and Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kashmir issue continues to hold tension between India and Pakistan, with both nations viewing it as a direct bilateral matter. This position was reinforced by a senior State Department official who stated that the United States has no plans to intervene in South Asian affairs.

During a recent briefing, the State Department official explained the longstanding US policy, emphasizing that while the US is available to offer assistance if solicited, it will not impose itself unsolicited. The official reflected President Donald Trump's sentiment of addressing more immediate crises.

Notably, the US had played a role in defusing past conflicts between the two nations. However, India's stance remains firm against third-party interventions in bilateral dialogues, particularly on issues related to terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

