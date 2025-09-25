Russia Backs Global Ban on Biological Weapons
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced Russia's readiness to support a global ban on biological weapons. He commended President Trump's initiative to use AI for compliance verification, highlighting it as a constructive move to enhance transparency and trust in international arms control.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 25-09-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:51 IST
- Country:
- Russia
On Thursday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia is willing to participate in a global ban on biological weapons.
Peskov expressed Moscow's support for U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to employ artificial intelligence in verifying compliance with the Biological Weapons Convention.
He described the initiative as a positive step towards increasing transparency and trust in international arms control efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
