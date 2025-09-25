Left Menu

Minister Rane Sparks Controversy with 'Hindutvawadi' Remarks

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane stirred controversy by labeling the state government as a 'Hindutvawadi' regime, supported by Hindu votes. During a Durga festival, he remarked on voting patterns, indirectly referencing Muslims as those who did not support the BJP-led government, and warned against disturbing the peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:27 IST
Nitesh Rane
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane has reignited controversy by declaring the BJP-led Mahayuti government as a 'Hindutvawadi' regime, elected predominantly by Hindu votes to the exclusion of Muslims.

At a Durga pandal in Mumbai's Mankhurd area, Rane emphasized that Hindu votes secured their governance and cautioned against disrespecting Hindu deities.

The comments came amid tensions after a Durga idol desecration incident. Rane, amid the unrest, underscored the importance of peaceful celebrations and reiterated government readiness to facilitate festival permissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

