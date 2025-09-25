Minister Rane Sparks Controversy with 'Hindutvawadi' Remarks

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane has reignited controversy by declaring the BJP-led Mahayuti government as a 'Hindutvawadi' regime, elected predominantly by Hindu votes to the exclusion of Muslims.

At a Durga pandal in Mumbai's Mankhurd area, Rane emphasized that Hindu votes secured their governance and cautioned against disrespecting Hindu deities.

The comments came amid tensions after a Durga idol desecration incident. Rane, amid the unrest, underscored the importance of peaceful celebrations and reiterated government readiness to facilitate festival permissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)