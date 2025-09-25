Minister Rane Sparks Controversy with 'Hindutvawadi' Remarks
Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane stirred controversy by labeling the state government as a 'Hindutvawadi' regime, supported by Hindu votes. During a Durga festival, he remarked on voting patterns, indirectly referencing Muslims as those who did not support the BJP-led government, and warned against disturbing the peace.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane has reignited controversy by declaring the BJP-led Mahayuti government as a 'Hindutvawadi' regime, elected predominantly by Hindu votes to the exclusion of Muslims.
At a Durga pandal in Mumbai's Mankhurd area, Rane emphasized that Hindu votes secured their governance and cautioned against disrespecting Hindu deities.
The comments came amid tensions after a Durga idol desecration incident. Rane, amid the unrest, underscored the importance of peaceful celebrations and reiterated government readiness to facilitate festival permissions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Demands Apology from Congress Over Farmer Suicides in Maharashtra
BJP Leaders Honor Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's Enduring Legacy on 109th Birth Anniversary
BJP's Cultural Counteroffensive: Reclaiming Bengali Identity During Durga Puja
Honoring a Visionary: BJP Leaders Pay Tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya
BJP names Pradhan poll in-charge for Bihar, Bhupender Yadav for Bengal