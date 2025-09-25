Left Menu

Electoral Irregularities in Maharashtra 2024: Thackeray's Unveiling

Aaditya Thackeray, of Shiv Sena (UBT), highlights alleged voter roll issues in the upcoming 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections. He plans to hold a press conference, similar to Rahul Gandhi's approach, to present data on these irregularities. The Election Commission refutes these claims as 'incorrect and baseless.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 16:01 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has raised concerns over alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls for the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections. Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Thackeray claimed his party found significant discrepancies, which they intend to reveal shortly.

Thackeray indicated plans to address the media in a manner akin to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent press conference. This move aims to expose the purported surge in voter numbers and the disappearance of registered voters' names before the elections, issues already brought to the Election Commission of India's attention.

With his promise of a press conference looming, Thackeray remains reticent about its timing, likening it to a 'surgical strike.' Meanwhile, the Election Commission dismisses allegations of vote tampering as 'incorrect and baseless,' countering claims from both Thackeray and Gandhi.

