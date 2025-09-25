Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Calls for Swift Relief in Rain-Battered Marathwada

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged the government to expedite relief efforts following severe rains in Marathwada, Maharashtra. The region has experienced significant crop damage and loss of life. Gandhi extended condolences to affected families and encouraged Congress leaders to aid in relief operations.

Updated: 25-09-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 16:50 IST
In a direct appeal to the government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanded immediate action to support the Marathwada region of Maharashtra, recently devastated by unprecedented rains.

Heavy rainfall in the region resulted in the tragic loss of human lives and extensive crop damage, leaving countless farmers in dire need of assistance.

Gandhi called upon Congress leaders and workers to collaborate with local authorities to ensure comprehensive aid reaches all affected communities swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

