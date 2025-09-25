Modi Highlights Clean Energy Initiatives in Rajasthan: A Push for Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has openly criticized the former Congress administration, accusing it of neglecting crucial electricity developments critical for India's rapid progress in the 21st century.

At a public meeting in Rajasthan, Modi stated that millions of Indian households were without electricity before 2014, underscoring Congress's disregard for energy infrastructure. He pointed to the BJP's clean energy initiatives as a necessary move to keep India at the forefront of global development.

The Prime Minister also announced the foundation of several pivotal projects, including the Mahi-Banswara nuclear power project, highlighting tax reforms and urging a Swadeshi mindset to foster self-reliance and economic independence in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)