AAP Votes Under Protest: Congress Backstab Impacts More Than Delhi
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reluctantly supported Congress candidate Altone D'Costa in the Goa assembly speaker election, despite grievances over alleged betrayal during Delhi polls. BJP's Ganesh Gaonkar emerged victorious. AAP emphasized its contrasting ideology to Congress and a commitment to sincerity in political dealings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:19 IST
- Country:
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) expressed its reluctance while supporting Congress candidate Altone D'Costa for the Goa assembly speaker election. The decision came amid accusations of betrayal by Congress during previous Delhi polls.
Despite the support, BJP legislator Ganesh Gaonkar won the speaker's post, securing a majority in the 40-member House. Meanwhile, AAP maintained that its political ideology remains distinctly separate from Congress.
AAP representatives emphasized sincerity and accountability as vital political traits, implying these were lacking in Congress's approach, particularly noting past electoral tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement