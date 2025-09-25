AAP Votes Under Protest: Congress Backstab Impacts More Than Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) expressed its reluctance while supporting Congress candidate Altone D'Costa for the Goa assembly speaker election. The decision came amid accusations of betrayal by Congress during previous Delhi polls.

Despite the support, BJP legislator Ganesh Gaonkar won the speaker's post, securing a majority in the 40-member House. Meanwhile, AAP maintained that its political ideology remains distinctly separate from Congress.

AAP representatives emphasized sincerity and accountability as vital political traits, implying these were lacking in Congress's approach, particularly noting past electoral tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)