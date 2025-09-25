Left Menu

Speaker Denies LoP Status to Jagan Amid Court Battle

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker C Ayyannapatrudu denied YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy the Leader of Opposition status, citing a shortfall in the required number of MLAs. Reddy's plea is under legal challenge. Ayyannapatrudu emphasizes adherence to rules and condemns Reddy's absence in Assembly sessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:31 IST
Assembly Speaker
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker C Ayyannapatrudu firmly rejected the request for Leader of Opposition status by YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, citing insufficient MLAs.

The leader, who has only 11 lawmakers in the 175-member body, needs at least 18 to qualify as the official opposition, according to Assembly rules. Reddy approached the high court challenging the decision and is contemplating moving to the Supreme Court.

The Speaker urged Reddy to utilise his time in the Assembly for public issues, while also criticising his absence from sessions. Ayyannapatrudu stressed the importance of adhering to democratic norms and urged Reddy to rethink his legislative strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

