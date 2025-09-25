Sonam Wangchuk: A Scapegoat or Voice of Ladakh's Struggle?

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk strongly refuted claims by India's home ministry accusing him of igniting recent violent protests in Ladakh. He labeled the accusation as a 'scapegoat tactic' aimed at deflecting attention from pressing issues such as unemployment and unfulfilled promises in the region.

With the protests turning violent, resulting in several casualties and injuries, Wangchuk highlighted the longstanding grievances among Ladakh's youth. He warned that his arrest under the Public Safety Act (PSA) could backfire, potentially escalating the situation further.

Meanwhile, authorities imposed a curfew in Leh as a preventive measure, while the home ministry insisted on continued dialogue to address the demands for statehood and constitutional protections. Meetings are scheduled with Ladakh's leaders to advance these discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)