Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP for Trade and Land Policy

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing critique against the BJP government, accusing it of neglecting traders' losses due to US tariff changes and unjustly acquiring farmers' land under the guise of development.

In a press conference, Yadav questioned the government's actions, especially concerning the UP International Trade Show and 'One District One Product' scheme, highlighting the lack of support for traders hit by new tariffs and alleged removal of powers from panchayats. He promised that his party would stand with Noida's residents and oppose unfair land policies.

Yadav also voiced concerns about pollution in Varanasi and Ambedkar Nagar, urging modern solutions to safeguard public health. He echoed a commitment to ensure fair compensation for farmers if Samajwadi Party returns to power.

