Vijayvargiya accuses Rahul Gandhi of being influenced by ‘foreign culture’

Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday accused Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of being influenced by foreign culture.He was addressing an event in Shajapur on the birth anniversary of BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya.He said Rahul Gandhi is influenced by foreign culture and behaves accordingly.

PTI | Shajapur | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:34 IST
Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday accused Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of being influenced by "foreign culture".

He was addressing an event in Shajapur on the birth anniversary of BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya.

He said Rahul Gandhi is influenced by "foreign culture" and behaves accordingly. "India has its own culture, and the nation will progress through it," he added.

"Today's opposition leader kisses his sister in public. This is the impact of foreign culture, while in our tradition, people do not even drink water at their sister's home," he said. The BJP leader said two ideologies are at work in the country. One is to keep the nation secure, and another against its culture, he said.

Vijayvargiya described Deendayal Upadhyaya's life as a symbol of simplicity, sacrifice and national commitment. "The message of service, dedication and placing the nation above everything else that he gave represents the soul of India and will continue to guide us," he said.

Born in 1916 in Mathura, Upadhyaya was a senior RSS functionary and one of the founders of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of the BJP.

Earlier, Vijayvargiya performed 'bhoomi pujan' and laid the foundation stone for road and drainage works worth about Rs 2.74 crore in Shajapur and inaugurated other development projects.

He said the BJP government has been tirelessly working to improve basic amenities for the common people.

"Under our double-engine government (same party at the Centre and in the state), the chariot of development is moving ahead at a steady pace. Madhya Pradesh is consistently setting new benchmarks in public welfare and development," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

