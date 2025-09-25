Left Menu

Chancellor Merz Pushes EU to Leverage Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called on the EU to unlock €140 billion in frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine's war effort without seizing them. This proposal aims to apply pressure on Russia by financing Ukraine through an interest-free loan, marking a significant stance from Germany.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is urging the European Union to utilize up to €140 billion in frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine's defense, a move that signifies a considerable shift in Germany's approach.

In a Financial Times editorial, Merz proposed an interest-free EU loan to support Ukraine, ensuring that the assets stay frozen until Russia compensates for the war, thus respecting property rights and alleviating existing legal and financial hesitations.

The proposal—aimed at compelling Russian President Vladimir Putin to reconsider his strategies—underscores Germany's readiness to adopt legally feasible and responsible measures, following Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil's calls for increased pressure on Russia. The plan is expected to be a focal point at the upcoming EU summit.

