BJP Fails Farmers: Hooda's Strong Critique on Paddy Procurement Delays

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a prominent figure in Haryana politics, has criticized the BJP government for repeated failures to live up to their promises concerning farmers. Hooda alleged on Thursday that the government had announced the start of paddy procurement on September 22, yet no substantive actions have followed.

The lack of timely procurement has forced farmers to rely on private traders, who are taking advantage of the situation. The former Haryana Chief Minister stated that, without government intervention, farmers are selling their crops substantially below the Minimum Support Price (MSP), rendering them more vulnerable after recent floods.

Hooda further lambasted the BJP, reminding the public of the promises made during assembly polls to procure paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal, a commitment which remains unfulfilled. As arrivals of paddy, millet, and cotton flood the markets, government inertia is causing severe economic distress among farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)