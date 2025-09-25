Left Menu

Terrorism: A Persistent Threat to Global Development, Says Minister Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the threat terrorism poses to development, urging the world to avoid tolerating terrorist activities. At the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting, he highlighted the correlation between peace and development, stressing the need for dialogue, diplomacy, and firm action against terrorism amid global conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 25-09-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 23:55 IST
Terrorism: A Persistent Threat to Global Development, Says Minister Jaishankar
Terrorism

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed that terrorism remains a 'persistent threat' to global development and urged the global community to demonstrate zero tolerance towards terrorist activities. Addressing the G20 Foreign Ministers' summit, Jaishankar highlighted the parallel decline of international peace and global development in recent years.

Emphasizing the urgent need for reforming multilateralism, Jaishankar pointed to the limitations that have become evident amidst current international conflicts, notably in Ukraine and Gaza, affecting energy, food, and fertilizer security. He urged G20 members to strengthen global stability through dialogue, diplomacy, and a firm stance against terrorism.

Jaishankar stressed the importance of peace for enabling development, cautioning against threatening developmental progress. He advocated for utilizing nations capable of engaging conflicting parties to help achieve and maintain peace, thus underscoring the importance of international cooperation in addressing the complex threats to global stability.

TRENDING

1
Market Turbulence: U.S. Economic Data Sparks Global Unrest

Market Turbulence: U.S. Economic Data Sparks Global Unrest

 Global
2
Supreme Court Faces Landmark Decision on Fed Independence Amid Cook-Trump Clash

Supreme Court Faces Landmark Decision on Fed Independence Amid Cook-Trump Cl...

 Global
3
Trump Administration's Push for Asylum System Overhaul Faces Global Scrutiny

Trump Administration's Push for Asylum System Overhaul Faces Global Scrutiny

 Global
4
Drone Intrusions: Denmark Faces Security Challenges Amid Suspected Russian Activity

Drone Intrusions: Denmark Faces Security Challenges Amid Suspected Russian A...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025