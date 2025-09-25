Terrorism: A Persistent Threat to Global Development, Says Minister Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the threat terrorism poses to development, urging the world to avoid tolerating terrorist activities. At the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting, he highlighted the correlation between peace and development, stressing the need for dialogue, diplomacy, and firm action against terrorism amid global conflicts.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed that terrorism remains a 'persistent threat' to global development and urged the global community to demonstrate zero tolerance towards terrorist activities. Addressing the G20 Foreign Ministers' summit, Jaishankar highlighted the parallel decline of international peace and global development in recent years.
Emphasizing the urgent need for reforming multilateralism, Jaishankar pointed to the limitations that have become evident amidst current international conflicts, notably in Ukraine and Gaza, affecting energy, food, and fertilizer security. He urged G20 members to strengthen global stability through dialogue, diplomacy, and a firm stance against terrorism.
Jaishankar stressed the importance of peace for enabling development, cautioning against threatening developmental progress. He advocated for utilizing nations capable of engaging conflicting parties to help achieve and maintain peace, thus underscoring the importance of international cooperation in addressing the complex threats to global stability.
- READ MORE ON:
- terrorism
- development
- Jaishankar
- G20
- peace
- conflicts
- reform
- multilateralism
- global security
- diplomacy
ALSO READ
GST Reforms: Modi's Promise of Savings and Growth in India
Ladakh Stands Resilient Amidst Clashes: LG Gupta Calls for Peace and Unity
Trump Aims for Gaza Peace Deal: Hostage Return a Priority
Spanish Military Escort for Sumud Flotilla Aims to Ensure Peaceful Passage
Congress Calls for Peaceful Resolution Amid Ladakh Violence and Blame Game