France Pledges Solidarity Amid Danish Airspace Drone Intrusions
French President Emmanuel Macron has communicated with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen regarding unauthorized drone activities affecting Copenhagen Airport operations. Macron assured Denmark of France's readiness to assist in security assessments and offered full solidarity in response to the airspace intrusions.
French President Emmanuel Macron recently held talks with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen concerning the disturbance caused by unidentified drones at Copenhagen Airport.
Macron affirmed France's commitment to aid Denmark in evaluating the threat and enhancing the security of its airspace.
In light of the airspace intrusions, the French leader extended full solidarity to Denmark, emphasizing cooperation for regional stability.
