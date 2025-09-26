Bodoland Territorial Council Votes: A Political Showdown
The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in Assam is undergoing vote counting following the September 22 elections. The vote tallying is taking place across eight centers in five districts. The elections saw participation from key candidates like Pramod Boro and Hagrama Mohilary. The council has 40 seats, with 30 reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates.
The vote counting for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, held on September 22, commenced on Friday in Assam. Officials confirmed the process began at 8 am, starting with postal ballots.
The counting is distributed across eight centers in five districts of the Bodoland Territorial Region. Elections were peacefully conducted without any re-polling orders.
Key candidates include Pramod Boro and Hagrama Mohilary. Of the 40 seats, 30 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes. The UPPL, BJP, and GSP are leading the outgoing council, continuing a complex political landscape.
