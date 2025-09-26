Bodoland Territorial Council Votes: A Political Showdown

The vote counting for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, held on September 22, commenced on Friday in Assam. Officials confirmed the process began at 8 am, starting with postal ballots.

The counting is distributed across eight centers in five districts of the Bodoland Territorial Region. Elections were peacefully conducted without any re-polling orders.

Key candidates include Pramod Boro and Hagrama Mohilary. Of the 40 seats, 30 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes. The UPPL, BJP, and GSP are leading the outgoing council, continuing a complex political landscape.