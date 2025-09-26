Congress Demands Justice for Ladakh Protest Casualties

The Indian National Congress has called for a judicial probe into the tragic deaths of four young men in Ladakh during violent protests for statehood. The protests, held on a Wednesday, turned deadly when police opened fire, aiming to control the escalating situation.

In a statement on platform X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh conveyed that party member Nawang Rigzin Jora has formally approached the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, demanding a thorough investigation into the incident. The protests in Leh resulted in not only the loss of lives but also leaving 90 injured, while 50 people have been detained so far.

Controversy grew as accusations emerged targeting Congress members for allegedly inciting the violence, a claim the party vehemently denies. Jora criticized both the actions of the protesters and the police's harsh response. He emphasized the need for restraint and maturity, while the party seeks legal action against individuals spreading misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)