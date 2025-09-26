Empowering Bihar: Modi's Call to Women Against RJD

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a pointed critique of the RJD, emphasizing the adverse impact its governance had on Bihar's women. He called on them to avoid re-electing the Lalu Prasad-led party, which he claims led to widespread suffering among women in the state.

Addressing female residents via a video conference from Delhi, Modi introduced the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana. This initiative is designed to provide 75 lakh women with Rs 10,000 each to support their livelihood efforts, marking a step towards economic independence and empowerment.

As Bihar approaches its assembly elections, the prime minister's address highlights the political importance of women voters. Initiatives like Ujjwala Yojana and Ayushman Bharat are cited as benchmarks of progress, aspiring to improve living conditions and elevate women's societal roles in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)