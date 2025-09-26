Left Menu

Tensions Flare as Israel Strikes Eastern Lebanon

Israel launched airstrikes on eastern Lebanon, targeting a missile manufacturing site, as reported by Lebanese media. These actions follow a ceasefire after a 14-month war. Israel's military cites security threats, continuing operations against Hezbollah's alleged rebuilding attempts. The war, initiated by cross-border Hezbollah rocket fire, had severe casualties and damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The Israeli air force launched aerial assaults on eastern Lebanon early Friday, targeting an alleged missile production site according to local reports without providing casualty details. The Israeli military claims operations aimed at neutralizing threats to national security amid growing tensions.

Reports from the National News Agency detailed strikes near Saraain, a village in the Bekaa Valley. This marks continued military action after the cessation in the prolonged Israel-Hezbollah conflict, which ended under a US-mediated truce last November.

Israel maintains that the action addresses breaches by Hezbollah, focusing on preventing armament advancements. The previous Israel-Hezbollah conflict resulted in significant harm and high casualties, underscoring the persistent volatility in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

