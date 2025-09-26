Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Supports Youth in 'Paper Chor' Protest Against BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extends support to students protesting against a paper leak in Uttarakhand, accusing BJP of prioritizing power over employment. Gandhi alleges BJP is involved in 'vote chori' and calls for a transparent system to prevent paper leaks, urging a fight for justice and democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, a leading figure in the Congress party, has voiced his support for students protesting recent examination paper leaks in Uttarakhand. He criticized the ruling BJP, labeling it a 'paper chor' and accusing it of election vote theft, linking these actions to rising unemployment among the youth.

In a statement on X, Gandhi argued that the BJP's focus is not on securing jobs for young Indians, but on maintaining power through electoral manipulation. The recent leak in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission exam is cited as an example, affecting thousands of aspiring candidates.

Gandhi has amplified his call for a robust system to prevent paper leaks, accusing the government of ignoring youth unemployment in favor of political control. He stands with protesting students, championing their cause as a fight for justice and a more transparent democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

