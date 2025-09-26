Left Menu

Cash Transfer Schemes: Driving Political Success in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Rs 10,000 cash transfer to 75 lakh women in Bihar underscores the political effectiveness of such schemes. While various parties, including Congress and JMM, have employed similar strategies, the BJP excels with targeted outreach, benefiting from schemes in states like Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move in the political landscape of Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated a significant welfare measure by announcing a cash transfer of Rs 10,000 to 75 lakh women. This decision is part of a state government initiative and echoes similar successful schemes by major political players, such as the BJP.

The practice of deploying cash assistance to women has been a pivotal strategy in recent elections. Both the Congress party in Karnataka and the JMM in Jharkhand have successfully leveraged such schemes to secure electoral victories. The BJP, recognized for its focused and effective communication, has been particularly adept in capitalizing on these outreach programs for political gains.

Overall, these cash transfer schemes, targeting women across various socio-economic backgrounds, have demonstrated their electoral potency, particularly evidenced in states like Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. As the upcoming Bihar assembly polls approach, the Rs 7,500-crore scheme is poised to significantly impact women's empowerment and BJP's electoral prospects.

