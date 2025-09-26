Left Menu

Modi's Sixth Visit to Odisha: A Developmental Surge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Odisha to launch the Amrit Bharat Express, unveiling rail and telecom projects, expanding IITs, and announcing initiatives for skill development. His visit marks a significant focus on Odisha's growth under the Purvodaya Mission, despite weather challenges in Jharsuguda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:17 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on his sixth visit to Odisha on September 27, with a lineup of significant developmental initiatives. Among the high-profile announcements, he will flag off the Amrit Bharat Express and unveil key railway projects worth Rs 1,700 crore.

During his visit, Modi will also reveal BSNL's 'Swadeshi' 4G stack, and initiate the expansion of eight IITs. The prime minister plans to grant super-specialty status to two major hospitals and introduce a national skill development programme, benefiting 50,000 under the Antyodaya scheme.

Despite a forecast of inclement weather in Jharsuguda, where Modi will hold a public meeting, preparations are underway. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari emphasized Modi's commitment to Odisha's development, which aligns with his Purvodaya Mission.

