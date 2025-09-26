Political Tensions Escalate: Arrest of Climate Activist Deepens Kashmir's Strain

The arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been labeled as unfortunate by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who accused the BJP-led NDA government of reneging on its commitments. Speaking at the Junior Asian Pencak Silat championship, Abdullah said the central government's actions were predictable.

Violent protests in Ladakh resulted in four deaths and over 90 injuries, following the arrest of Wangchuk, whose charges remain undisclosed. As a senior member of the Leh Apex Body, Wangchuk has been advocating for Ladakh's statehood and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule for over five years.

Before the 2020 Hill council elections in Leh, promises were made by a Union minister to encourage electoral participation, leading to a BJP victory. However, Abdullah highlighted that these promises were not upheld. The dispute over Jammu and Kashmir's statehood continues amid political tensions with the BJP.

