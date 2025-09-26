Netanyahu's Defiant Stand at the UN Amidst Global Isolation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced a storm of criticism and protests at the United Nations, where he delivered a defiant speech on Friday defending Israel's military actions in Gaza. Rejecting calls for a ceasefire and responding to international recognition of Palestinian statehood, Netanyahu declared that Israel "must finish the job" against Hamas.

Netanyahu's address came as several countries, including Australia and Canada, announced their recognition of a Palestinian state, a move that Netanyahu said would only encourage terrorism. Despite his isolation on the global stage, Netanyahu stood firm, accusing critics of antisemitism and lauding his military and diplomatic strategies.

The speech came at a time when global powers are reassessing their positions on the Israel-Palestine conflict. The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu, accusing him of crimes against humanity, charges he denies emphatically. Meanwhile, Palestinians continue to press for statehood in the territories occupied by Israel since 1967, despite Netanyahu's staunch opposition.

