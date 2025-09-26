Left Menu

BPF Leads in Bodoland Territorial Council Elections Amidst Intense Political Drama

The Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) leads in twenty-nine seats for the Bodoland Territorial Council elections. The BJP follows with eleven seats and the UPPL with ten. With slow counting due to ballot paper voting, results are expected late. Previous elections saw the UPPL and BJP form the council, excluding their former ally BPF.

Updated: 26-09-2025 19:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) is poised to secure a leading position in the ongoing Bodoland Territorial Council elections, taking the lion's share with nineteen out of forty contested seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) are trailing with eleven and ten seats, respectively.

The elections, covering the five districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri, and Tamulpur, were conducted peacefully on September 22. However, the vote count, which commenced at 8 AM, is proceeding slowly due to the use of ballot papers, delaying final results.

Historically, the BPF has been a dominant force in the council but faced a significant reshuffle as the BJP and UPPL formed the current council. The alliance shift occurred after the BPF's former partner, BJP, opted to stand with UPPL and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP), leading to a new coalition and the BPF's displacement.

