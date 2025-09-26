Left Menu

Sanjay Singh's Legal Battle: AAP MP's Hearing Postponed Again

The MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh has postponed the hearing of AAP MP Sanjay Singh's case regarding a Model Code of Conduct violation to October 8 due to absent witnesses. The FIR alleges Singh held an unsanctioned election meeting during the pandemic, implicating several party supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:46 IST
Sanjay Singh's Legal Battle: AAP MP's Hearing Postponed Again
hearing
  • Country:
  • India

The hearing of AAP MP Sanjay Singh's case in the MP-MLA court of Uttar Pradesh has been rescheduled to October 8 following the absence of witnesses. Singh is charged with violating the Model Code of Conduct during an election meeting in 2021.

The FIR, registered at Bandhu Kala police station, details accusations against Singh, who allegedly organized a meeting in Sultanpur during the pandemic without official consent. This event, attended by around 50 individuals, allegedly breached the Epidemic Act.

Along with Singh, 13 named supporters and 45 others face charges. Most have been granted bail, though the court issued a warrant for Singh, who eventually surrendered in July 2024 and was released on bail. The chargesheet also lists several residents of Hasanpur among the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya Government Steps Up Peace Accord Efforts with Former Militants

Meghalaya Government Steps Up Peace Accord Efforts with Former Militants

 India
2
Supreme Court's Firm Stand on Contempt in Saharanpur Eviction Case

Supreme Court's Firm Stand on Contempt in Saharanpur Eviction Case

 India
3
Trump Nears Deal to End Gaza War, Focuses on Hostage Release

Trump Nears Deal to End Gaza War, Focuses on Hostage Release

 Global
4
NCLAT Reserves Judgment on Meta and WhatsApp's Challenge to CCI Penalty

NCLAT Reserves Judgment on Meta and WhatsApp's Challenge to CCI Penalty

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025