Sanjay Singh's Legal Battle: AAP MP's Hearing Postponed Again

The hearing of AAP MP Sanjay Singh's case in the MP-MLA court of Uttar Pradesh has been rescheduled to October 8 following the absence of witnesses. Singh is charged with violating the Model Code of Conduct during an election meeting in 2021.

The FIR, registered at Bandhu Kala police station, details accusations against Singh, who allegedly organized a meeting in Sultanpur during the pandemic without official consent. This event, attended by around 50 individuals, allegedly breached the Epidemic Act.

Along with Singh, 13 named supporters and 45 others face charges. Most have been granted bail, though the court issued a warrant for Singh, who eventually surrendered in July 2024 and was released on bail. The chargesheet also lists several residents of Hasanpur among the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)