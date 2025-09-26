Sanjay Singh's Legal Battle: AAP MP's Hearing Postponed Again
The MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh has postponed the hearing of AAP MP Sanjay Singh's case regarding a Model Code of Conduct violation to October 8 due to absent witnesses. The FIR alleges Singh held an unsanctioned election meeting during the pandemic, implicating several party supporters.
- Country:
- India
The hearing of AAP MP Sanjay Singh's case in the MP-MLA court of Uttar Pradesh has been rescheduled to October 8 following the absence of witnesses. Singh is charged with violating the Model Code of Conduct during an election meeting in 2021.
The FIR, registered at Bandhu Kala police station, details accusations against Singh, who allegedly organized a meeting in Sultanpur during the pandemic without official consent. This event, attended by around 50 individuals, allegedly breached the Epidemic Act.
Along with Singh, 13 named supporters and 45 others face charges. Most have been granted bail, though the court issued a warrant for Singh, who eventually surrendered in July 2024 and was released on bail. The chargesheet also lists several residents of Hasanpur among the accused.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unveiling Airspace Violations: Hungarian Drones in Ukrainian Skies?
Tensions Escalate: NATO Warns Russia Over Airspace Violations
Funding Tussle: Tamil Nadu's Contribution and Uttar Pradesh's Dependency
Record Pilgrim Turnout at Uttar Pradesh's Temples During Navratri
Yogi Adityanath's Diwali Gift: Timely Scholarships for Uttar Pradesh Students